Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,094 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.9% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

