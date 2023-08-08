Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 373,966 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Shares of HMN opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.72 and a beta of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -488.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Horace Mann Educators



Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

