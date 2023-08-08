Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DCO opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

