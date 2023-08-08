Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,968 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 535,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 130,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 198,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE OUT opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is -47.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

