Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 117,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 29,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.81%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

