Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

AL stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 18.74%.

AL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In other news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

