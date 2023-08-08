Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,552,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 320,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

