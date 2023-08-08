Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 174,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $957,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Howard Willome John purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.66 per share, for a total transaction of $197,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,001 shares of company stock worth $676,179 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.6 %

CFR opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.49%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

