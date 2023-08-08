Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Shares of JLL opened at $173.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.82.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

