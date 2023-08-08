Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,049,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Weis Markets

In other news, COO Kurt A. Schertle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $119,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,850.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Weis Markets Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

