Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDT opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. IDT Co. has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $600.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.98.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $299.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

