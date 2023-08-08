Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 64,788 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,692,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 152,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

