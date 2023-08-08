Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1,315.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 152,397 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 146,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,445,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $628.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.86.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMBH shares. Stephens raised their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

