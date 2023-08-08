Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,195,000 after acquiring an additional 218,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,769,000 after acquiring an additional 193,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,247,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,681,000 after buying an additional 59,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 116.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after buying an additional 348,545 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jim Crotwell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,475 shares in the company, valued at $638,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

OBNK opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $47.28.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Further Reading

