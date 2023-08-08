Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CCRN opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $794.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.