Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Price Performance

HSTM stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

