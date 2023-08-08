Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $1,039,997.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,506,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,506,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,978,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,312 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.
Squarespace stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.40.
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
