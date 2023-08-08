Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $1,039,997.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,506,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,506,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,978,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,312 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SQSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Squarespace

Squarespace Trading Up 0.4 %

Squarespace stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.40.

About Squarespace

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.