Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of EGLE opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.18%.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $325,735.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 136,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EGLE

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.