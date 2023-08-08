Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171,886 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 164.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,431,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,896,000 after buying an additional 179,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.79 million, a PE ratio of -35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

