Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 331,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 1,136.8% in the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 58,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 204,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $36,035.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,236.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quest Resource news, CFO Brett Wade Johnston bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $36,035.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,236.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $74.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

