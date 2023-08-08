Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

RDY stock opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.4877 dividend. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

