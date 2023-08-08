Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,324 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $82,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $82,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

