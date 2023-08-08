Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,191 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 2.3 %

ATSG stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $529.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATSG. Truist Financial increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

