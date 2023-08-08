Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alector by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alector by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALEC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,397 shares of company stock worth $71,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Alector Profile

(Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.