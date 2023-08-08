Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM stock opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average is $107.07. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.10 million. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

