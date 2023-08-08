Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.73 and a one year high of $162.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.80 and its 200 day moving average is $138.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $289,590.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.