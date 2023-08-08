Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,767 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,511.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,511.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,057. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Z stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

