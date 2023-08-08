Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in United Natural Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Natural Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,937,000 after acquiring an additional 249,130 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $42,377,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

