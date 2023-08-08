Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,026 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,911,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at $21,554,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 2,437.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 93,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Albany International by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 71,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

Albany International stock opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $115.39.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.56 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

