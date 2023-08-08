Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,453 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Kelly Services stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $668.93 million, a P/E ratio of -185.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $76,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

