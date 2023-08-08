Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,485 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 588,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 169,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $910.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,150 shares of company stock worth $53,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile



The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

