Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,590 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.96.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,631.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75, a PEG ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

