Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,982 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 16,982 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth about $327,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $146,194.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,800.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,061 shares of company stock worth $1,782,664. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.23.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $160.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

