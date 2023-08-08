Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,124 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

Universal Display Trading Up 4.0 %

OLED opened at $164.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.63. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $166.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

