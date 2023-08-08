Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,148 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 53,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 255,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $591.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

