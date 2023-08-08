Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,795 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 220.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Shyft Group by 136.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

SHYF opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $541.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, Director Pamela L. Kermisch purchased 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $50,010.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,297.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Shyft Group news, Director Pamela L. Kermisch purchased 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $50,010.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,297.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri Pizzuto purchased 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $244,701. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

