Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,083 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 322,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in ChampionX by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 178,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,111 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $664,305.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,896,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,206 shares of company stock worth $7,498,890 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHX. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CHX

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.