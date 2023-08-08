Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 42,403 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,033 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 42,403 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,075,000,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $488,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,353.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,383,184. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

