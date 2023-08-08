Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 546 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,596,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $287.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.91 and a 1 year high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.41. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $476.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

