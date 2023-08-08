Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,419 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:IHG opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

