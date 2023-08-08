Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,898 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $50,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 2.0 %

ECPG stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -858.50 and a beta of 1.52. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $323.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

