Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 136,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 232,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ASE Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. HSBC cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.