Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3,903.0% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 143,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 81,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 32,220 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 486,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,706,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average is $92.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.