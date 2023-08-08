Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $136.68 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $206.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $735.34 million, a P/E ratio of 414.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.95%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

