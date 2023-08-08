Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 2,443.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $32,716,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 9,938.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $25,053,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s payout ratio is -105.13%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

