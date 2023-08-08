Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNT. Argus raised their price target on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,095.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

