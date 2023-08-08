Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Argus increased their price objective on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Read Our Latest Report on VNT

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.