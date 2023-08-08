Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Stephens upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

VMC stock opened at $228.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

