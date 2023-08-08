Wafra Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wafra Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 620,815 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 703,229 shares of company stock worth $24,002,443. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.7 %

GOOGL opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

