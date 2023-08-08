WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 469,592 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 469,592 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,229 shares of company stock valued at $24,002,443 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

